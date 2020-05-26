SSLC and VHSE exams resume in State

The State School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations resumed on Tuesday.

The VHSE examinations started in the morning, while the SSLC exams began at 1.45 p.m.

Of the 56,345 VHSE Plus One and Plus Two students who registered, 55,794 appeared for the examinations in 389 examination centres across the State.

While the Plus One students sat for the Entrepreneurship Development paper, for the Plus Two students it was Entrepreneurship Development/General Foundation Course.

As many as 4,22,077 of the 4,22,450 registered students appeared for the SSLC Mathematics paper in 2,945 centres, including the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.

Detailed arrangements were made by the General Education Department for the examinations with the cooperation of the Health Department, police, district administrations, local self-government institutions, parent-teacher associations, and others.

Disinfection

Not just classrooms and furniture, the school premises too had been disinfected.

Students were asked to report to schools early enough so that crowding could be prevented and physical distancing fully observed. They were welcomed at the school gates with infrared thermometers for thermal scanning and sanitisers. Both teachers and students donned masks, provided by Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, and NSS.

Help desks were set up as part of school micro plans for the exams, and teachers and school employees directed students to classrooms, where only 20 students were seated in each.

Police personnel and health workers were also deployed at exam centres. Student Police Cadets, National Cadet Corps, and Junior Red Cross students pitched in with support.

Special arrangements such as separate classrooms and sanitised corridors (red channel) were created for students from outside the State and those in quarantine to sit for the examinations. Students in containment zones took the examinations in centres inside the zones.

Travel plans

Schools had prepared micro plans for the exams, which included ascertaining travel plans of each student. Besides personal vehicles and school buses, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses, boats, and vehicles of other departments such as Forest and Scheduled Tribe Development Department were used to ferry children to the exam centres.

Answer scripts were deposited in plastic bags and taken to valuation centres where they were stored separately to be opened only after seven days.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera had directed that parents should drop students 100m away from the school gates and return home rather than wait till the exams were over. Only parents of children with special needs were allowed inside the schools.