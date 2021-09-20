Kerala

SSF stages protests against varsity

The Kerala State Sunni Students Federation (SSF) staged a protest by raising pens against Calicut University on Monday.

The protest was against the university’s failure in maintaining the academic calendar. The protesters condemned the university authorities for failing to conduct the examinations and to announce the results in time.

By raising their pens symbolically against the university, more than 1,000 students took part in the protest. Similar protests were also held in colleges under Calicut University in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts.

SSF State president K.Y. Nizamudheen Falili, general secretary C.N. Jaffer, secretary M. Jubair, Syndicate members K. Sidheekh Ali, T.K. Mohammed Ramees and C.K. Najmudheen addressed the protest.


