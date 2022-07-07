Kerala

Sreedharan Pillai’s book released

Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair releasing Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai’s 149th book , Lockdown Poems, by handing over a copy of the book to M.K. Raghavan, MP, at a function held at his residence in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair releasing Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai’s 149th book , Lockdown Poems, by handing over a copy of the book to M.K. Raghavan, MP, at a function held at his residence in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair released Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai’s 149th book , Lockdown Poems, by handing over a copy of the book to M.K. Raghavan, MP, at a function held at his residence in Kozhikode on Thursday. The book is an anthology of 25 poems written during his tenure as Governor of Mizoram, says a press release.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2022 7:03:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/sreedharan-pillais-book-released/article65611915.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY