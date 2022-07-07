Sreedharan Pillai’s book released
Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair released Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai’s 149th book , Lockdown Poems, by handing over a copy of the book to M.K. Raghavan, MP, at a function held at his residence in Kozhikode on Thursday. The book is an anthology of 25 poems written during his tenure as Governor of Mizoram, says a press release.
