Sr. Lucy Kalapura dismissed from Clarist congregation

The Catholic religious order Franciscan Clarist Congregation has dismissed one of its members Sister Lucy Kalapura through a decree dated May 11.

A resident of Franciscan Clarist convent at Mananthawady in Wayanad, Sister Lucy shot into popularity after she participated in a protest in Kochi against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar, who was accused of raping a nun.

The unprecedented protest in the history of the Catholic Church lasted for over a fortnight and ended with the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal. He was later released on bail. The bishop’s trial is set to begin in a court in Kottayam soon.

The Clarists had accused Sister Lucy of living a life against the style and substance of the congregation. The letter claimed that the dismissal followed Sister Lucy’s failure to heed “canonical warnings”.

She did not show “the needed remorse” and “failed to give satisfactory explanation for your lifestyle in violation of the proper law of the FCC”. The dismissal letter was issued on August 5 by Superior General Ann Joseph.

The letter also said the general council of the congregation on May 11 decided “unanimously” on the dismissal. The order was sent to the Congregation for Oriental Churches through the Vatican representative in New Delhi and the Apostolic See had confirmed the dismissal, the Superior General’s letter said.

The Clarist Congregation said Sister Lucy could appeal within 10 days of receiving the dismissal order, issued on August 5, to the Congregation for Oriental Churches whereupon the dismissal would stand suspended.

Sources close to her indicated that she planned to appeal to the Congregation for Oriental Churches against the dismissal as well as seek legal redressal.