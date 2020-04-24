Sprinklr deal: CPI(M), CPI iron out differences

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has placated the Communist Party of India (CPI) that had voiced concern over the government decision to engage U.S. company Sprinklr for analysing the COVID-19 data.

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran, who had aired his objections against the agreement and held discussions with CPI(M State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Thursday, came out strongly against the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Friday accusing it of attempting to upset the COVID-19 containment efforts of the government, despite the model earning international acclaim.

Mr. Rajendran, in an article in the party organ Janayugom on Friday, hailed the State government’s efforts in checking the virus spread and death toll. He came down heavily on the U.S. administration that chose to trivialise the virus spread and the Central government for according a reception to U.S. President Donald Trump.

At the same time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues came out in full swing and that became a model for the nation, Mr. Rajendran said.

Against the national average of 2.08, the death toll in Kerala was only 0.58%. Kerala could attain what the major economic forces could not gain on the strength of its public health system and the political will of the government, he said.

He accused the UDF of ignoring the achievements of the government and maintaining a silence on the Centre’s neglect. Mr. Rajendran said the UDF and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were perturbed over the committed functioning of the government, which firmly stood with the people. He blamed the UDF and the BJP for adopting such a stance fearing a political setback.