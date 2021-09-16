Sports policy to be launched in January: CM

Football academies in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kannur inaugurated

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the State’s sports policy would be formally launched next January. Final touches were being made to the draft proposals.

Speaking while inaugurating the football academies established by the Sports Department in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kannur through videoconference on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said that the government has decided to go ahead with its efforts to establish playgrounds in each grama panchayat. The Local-Self Government Department has commenced a survey for the purpose.

Pointing out that the government has been striving to bring more football matches to Kerala by improving the infrastructure, Mr. Vijayan said the government was supportive towards establishing private football academies and turfs. He, however, flagged a growing tendency by private entities to exploit the youth’s interest towards the game for unchecked profits. Such practices will not be tolerated, he said.

While expressing pride that two of the three football academies in Kannur and Ernakulam were exclusively for girl students and women, Mr. Vijayan pointed out that the State must persevere to nurture a strong women’s football team. The government hoped to organise more tournaments to promote football among girls in schools and colleges, he added.

While the academies in Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram will function under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, the State Sports Council will oversee the operations of the academy in Ernakulam.