Spike in COVID-19 cases continue in State

Ten more tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the State on Wednesday, including six who are either expatriates or those who had come home from other States.

Three cases were located in Malappuram, two each in Wayanad and Palakkad and one each in Kozhikode, Kottayam and Kannur districts.

Four persons had come from the Gulf recently and two from Chennai, while the rest are believed to have been cases of local transmission from known/unknown sources of infection.

The cases of local transmission have been traced to the truck driver in Wayanad, who had been to Chennai. These include two policemen from Malappuram and Kannur, who had been sent on duty to Wayanad.

Health authorities estimate that 10 persons have so far contracted COVID-19 from the truck driver.

Of the total of 534 COVID-19 cases reported in the State so far, only 41 are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, with 490 having recovered from the disease.

The State has put 34,447 persons under surveillance, of whom, 33,953 have been quarantined at home and the rest in hospitals.