Spectacular displays mark Sainik School alumni meet

Friday gifted memorable moments for Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, as former students gathered at their alma mater to celebrate the 50th year of the formation of the school’s Old Boys’ Association (OBA).

Demonstration teams of the armed forces organised spectacular displays to mark the occasion, which was attended by alumni, their families, and current batches and faculty of the school.

The Air Warriors Drill Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) opened the performance. They were followed by an aerobatic display by four helicopters of the IAF’s famed Sarang helicopter team. A dog show and motor cycle display by Indian Army units were the other attractions on Friday.

Air Marshal B. Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command; Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command; and actor Manju Warrier — whose brother Madhu warrier is an alumnus of the school — also attended the celebrations.

The Sainik School began functioning out of the army camp at Pangode on January 20, 1962. Two years later, the school shifted to Kazhakuttam. The OBA was founded in 1969.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, will be the chief guest for the afternoon session on Saturday, the final day of celebrations. Air Marshal B. Suresh will lay a wreath at the ‘Stupa of Remembrance’ to honour martyrs.

On Saturday evening, Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy will perform a fly-past. Performances by the Air Warrirors Drill Team and the Army’s dog unit and motorcycle team will follow. The celebrations will come to a close with a display by IAF and naval bands.