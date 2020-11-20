Special trains to Veravel, Nizamuddin

Railways will operate two more pairs of fully reserved superfast special trains — Kanyakumari-Hazrat Nizamuddin via Chennai Egmore and Thiruvananthapuram Central-Veraval Junction.

Kanyakumari-Hazrat Nizamuddin bi-weekly superfast special train (06011) will leave Kanyakumari at 7.05 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays from November 25 to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 6.35 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays, according to Railways.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kanyakumari weekly special train (06012) will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.20 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from November 28 and reach Kanyakumari at 4.45 a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Veraval Junction weekly special (06334) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.40 p.m. on Mondays from December 7 and reach Veraval Junction at 3.45 p.m. on Wednesdays. In the return direction, Veraval Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central weekly special (06333) will leave Veraval Junction at 6.40 a.m. on Thursdays from December 10 and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4 a.m. on Saturdays.