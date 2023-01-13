HamberMenu
Special trains on Pongal, Makaravilakku

January 13, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Southern Railway will be operating additional one-way special trains during the Pongal and Sabarimala Makaravilakku festive occasions.

Train No. 06081 Chennai Egmore–Kollam special fare train would leave Chennai Egmore at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday and reach Kollam at 1 a.m. the next day, said a release issued by the Southern Railway here on Friday.

Train No.06083 Kollam Junction–Sir Mokshagundam Visvesaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru one-way special would leave Kollam Junction at 3.15 a.m. on Sunday and and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 6.30 p.m. the same day.

