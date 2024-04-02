GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special RRT begins at Chinnakkanal landscape to monitor wild elephants

A revamped Rapid Response Team started functioning in Chinnakkanal to address the increasing man-elephant conflicts in the area

April 02, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi giving directions to the special Rapid Response Team at Chinnakkanal landscape.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A revamped special Rapid Response Team (RRT) began functioning at the Chinnakkanal landscape, under the Devikulam forest range, in Idukki, on Tuesday to address the increasing man-elephant conflicts in the area.

According to officials, the special RRT consists of four Forest department officials and ten protection watchers. A camp office was also set up for the team atChinnakkanal.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said that the special RRT would provide live updates to the public on wild elephant movements in Chinnakkanal through Whatsapp groups. “The Forest department is also planning to share the RRT’s camping details,” said Mr. Vegi.

The official said that the RRT would monitor the movements of the wild elephants in Chinnakkanal landscape, including in the Chinnakkanal and Bodimettu sections.

According to sources, Chinnakkanal is the roaming area of several elephants, including Chakkakompan and Murivalankompan. Till March of this year, two were killed in wild elephant attacks in the Devikulam forest range.

