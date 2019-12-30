Special Assembly session today

A special session of the Assembly on Tuesday will pass a resolution for extending the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Tribes in the Assembly and Parliament for another decade. The House, in another resolution, will demand that the Centre drop the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 legislated by Parliament.

Though Parliament has passed a Constitution amendment Bill for extending the SC/ST reservation that ends on January 26, 2020 to January 26, 2030, as many as 50% of the State Assemblies, 14 States at present, too will have to pass resolutions in support of the Bill to secure the President’s assent. The State government had received a directive from the Centre in this regard on Friday.

Hence, the Cabinet met on Sunday and decided to recommend the Governor to convene the special session for passing the resolution.

All-party meet

The government had convened a meeting of political parties and social and community organisations on Sunday to discuss and chart out the course of action on the CAA. The meeting had entrusted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala with the task of deciding on the steps to be taken in this regard.

Mr. Chennithala had suggested to hold a special Assembly session and unanimously pass a resolution for expressing the opposition of the State on the issue and the government consented.