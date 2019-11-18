SPB, Resul Pookutty receive awards

Eminent playback singer S.P. Balasubramanyam and Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty received the Chetana Silver Jubilee awards at the concluding ceremony of the jubilee celebrations of the Chetana group of media and performing arts institutions on Sunday.
While Mr. Balasubramanyam was honoured with ‘Chetana Jubilee National Award’, Mr. Pookutty was presented with ‘Fr. Paul Alengattukaren Audio Excellence Award’. Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar, who inaugurated the closing ceremony of the five-day-long celebrations, presented the awards.
