Soura scheme spot registration begins today

Facility for domestic consumers to instal solar panels at homes

A spot registration facility will be available from June 27 to July 4 for domestic category consumers who wish to enrol in the Soura rooftop solar scheme, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has said.

Subsidy is offered to domestic consumers who wish to instal the panels at their homes. A KSEB consumer can approach the electrical section offices and register online on ekiran.kseb.in by producing their consumer number.

District-wise

The spot registration will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam from June 27 to June 30. It will be done in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Idukki from June 28 to July 1. Spot registration will be on in Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram from June 29 to July 2, and in Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod from June 30 to July 4.

The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has allocated 200 MW for Kerala under the subsidised rooftop solar scheme. So far, rooftop units worth a combined 150 MW have been installed. The spot registration is aimed at attracting more applicants and meeting the target.