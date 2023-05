May 10, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Thrissur

The SOS Children’s Village, Thrissur, celebrated ‘Mothers Day’ on Wednesday with special programmes. Vijaya Vijayan, retired Principal-Government Arts and Science College, Chelakkara, was the chief guest of the event. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vijaya Vijayan said, “A mother lays the foundation stone in a child’s life and plays a pivotal role in the overall development of a child.” Children staged various programmes on the occasion.