Solutions invited

Joining the efforts to ward off the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is seeking innovative ideas and product solutions from start-ups and innovators under its ‘Break Corona’ initiative.

The KSUM is looking for initiatives to support COVID-19 patients, quarantined people, hardware products that can be useful at the time of crises, ideas for effective logistics and distribution of food, medicine and grocery, supporting aged people and infants, creating job opportunities during the lockdown and production of masks, sanitisers and gloves.

The idea can be for a process or product, which will prevent the spread of COVID-19. The product solutions submitted should be helpful for different government departments to fight the global epidemic.

A team of experts in respective domains will evaluate the ideas. For more details, visit: www.breakcorona.in.

The IMA (Indian Medical Association) and the Technopark-based Group of Technology Companies (GTech) are the partners for this initiative.