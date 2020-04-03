Solace to settlers, tribespeople at Gavi

Konni MLA K.U. Janeeshkumar called on tribespeople and settler families in the remote eastern forest tracts of Gavi on Friday in an effort to address their grievances against the backdrop of the nationwide lockdown.

The MLA, accompanied by a team of officials attached to the Departments of Revenue, Tribal Welfare, Police, Forests, and Health, reached Gavi with food packets, rice, and provision kits for distribution as part of his social welfare scheme, Kaithangu.

Plantation workers

The Sri Lankan repatriates employed by the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) in its cardamom plantations aired their grievances before the MLA. They accused the KFDC authorities of forcibly employing them at the cardamom plantation for two more days even after the declaration of the lockdown.

The workers said they were left with little option but proceed to Vandipperiyar, 35 km from Gavi, by foot to purchase essential items as the KFDC authorities were reluctant to arrange transportation. They alleged that the KFDC used to deny transportation to them even in case of emergency medical needs. The MLA summoned the KFDC divisional manager and warned of stringent action. He said the plantation workers should be treated in a humane way.

Mr. Janeeshkumar visited all labour camps at Gavi. A medical team that accompanied him also conducted a medical camp at Gavi.

The MLA distributed food and provision kits to all 300 settler families and tribespeople at Gavi, Kakki, Aanachaal, Meenar, and the surrounding areas.