Snakebite case: govt. blames teacher in HC

The State government has submitted before the High Court that there was gross culpable negligence on the part C.V. Shajil, a teacher of Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery, resulting in the death of a student of snakebite.

In a statement on Tuesday, Vaibhav Saxena, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mananthavady, opposing the anticipatory bail petition of the teacher, said the teacher had definite control over the victim and other students in the UP division as a science teacher. Being the senior-most teacher of the school, he was expected to take care of the students. The victim was neglected at the instance of the petitioner without providing timely hospitalisation.

‘Not innocent’

Therefore, the petitioner could not be termed an innocent man. When the victim’s classmates told other teachers that it was a case of snakebite, the petitioner had disagreed and prevented other teachers from taking the student to hospital immediately. Besides, he did not accompany the victim to the hospital.

The anticipatory bail petitions filed by K.K. Mohanan, Vice Principal, and Jisa Merin Joy, a doctor at Bathery Taluk Hospital, in the case are also pending before the court.