Sleepless nights for Keralite caregivers in Israel

October 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - IDUKKI

As the conflict continues to rage in West Asia, hundreds of Keralite caregivers in Israel are having sleepless nights. The memory of Soumya Santhosh, a caregiver from Idukki, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel in April 2021, still haunts expatriate Keralites in Israel.

Sherly Benny, a native of Idukki, told The Hindu from Israel that most caregivers had been shifted to hotels in view of the worsening situation. “I was working in Ofakim and now the family has shifted me and my patient to a hotel at Ra’anana. Areas like Ashkelon, where Keralite caregivers stay in large numbers, are in a war-like situation,“ she said.

Ms. Benny said that moving out of the original location was not an easy task. “Most caregivers look after bedridden or unhealthy patients. We cannot ignore them and escape. But if the Israeli government asks us to leave the country, we will be ready to move to India. Presently, we are in a safe place,” said Ms. Benny.

“I have been working as a caregiver in Israel for the past 14 years. Three of my family members too are caregivers here. Soumya, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel, was my sister-in-law,” said Ms. Benny.

Israeli govt.’s role

Ms. Benny said the situation had undergone a sea change in the country. “When Soumya was killed, the Israel government intervened and took care of her family in India, paying for her child’s educational expenses too. Now, however, the government does not seem to be in a position to even shift people to safer places. Many people are still camping in areas where strife is raging,” said Ms. Benny.

Keralite caregivers said Soumya was killed just before shifting to another place. The house where she was staying did not have a bunker. She was waiting for the daughter of an older woman under her care. The rocket attack occurred just when an ambulance reached to pick her up.