Six varieties of neelakurinji identified at Santhanpara

Experts call for collective efforts to protect the rich biodiversity hotspot on the Kallippara hills

A child among the neelakurinji flowers that are on bloom at the Kallippara hills near Santhanpara in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

As visitors keep pouring in to witness the blooming of neelakurinji on a vast area on the Kallippara hills at Santhanpara in Idukki, an expert team has identified six varieties of the plant across the region.

The team, comprising Jomy Augustine, an expert on neelakurinji, and E. Kunjikrishnan, an expert on the Western Ghats, recently identified the plant varieties. According to them, the flowers that are on bloom now belong to the Strobilanthes kunthiana variety.

Alongside Strobilanthes kunthiana, the types of neelakurinji flowers that have been identified from the hill ranges include Strobilanthes anamallaica, Strobilanthes heyneanus, Strobilanthes pulnyensis, and Strobilanthes neoasper.

“All these neelakurinji species are endemic to the Western Ghats and spread over nearly 200 acres of the Kallippara hills. In fact, the neelakurinji population here can be considered one of the biggest of the species after the protected areas of Munnar. A vast variety of medicinal plants too have been spotted on the hills,” Mr. Augustine told The Hindu.

The bloom reported at Kallippara belongs to the gregarious flowering (massive flowering at once) type, he says calling for collective efforts to protect the rich biodiversity hotspot on the Kallippara hills.

“From the Mangaladevi ranges to Coorg in Karnataka, experts have identified nearly 100 populations of the Strobilanthes kunthiana variety,” says Mr. Augustine.

Idukki district biodiversity board management member Ashwathi V.S. says the board will take steps to protect neelakurinji at Kallippara as the area is revenue land. “To ensure protection, we need to pass a resolution in the local panchayat and submit it to the State biodiversity board. The board can also provide funds for the purpose,” she says.

Santhanpara panchayat secretary says the hills were the flowers are in bloom belong to Udumbanchola panchayat.

Job J. Neriamparampil, assistant wildlife warden of the Eravikulam National park, the biggest sanctuary of neelakurinji flowers, says isolated flowerings are being reported from other areas, including Bhadrakali Shola at Puthumala and Onamtheri inside the Eravikulam National park.