Six teachers from State stranded in Lakshadweep

Six teachers and two Secretariat officials deployed for SSLC and higher secondary examination duties in the Lakshadweep islands are stuck there since the lockdown was announced.

The eight are stranded at Amini, Kadmat, Minicoy, and Kalpeni. While three teachers each are posted for SSLC and higher secondary exam duties, two are Secretariat officials tasked with monitoring duties.

They were part of an 18-member team from various districts of the State that had reached nine islands in the Lakshadweep prior to the start of the SSLC and higher secondary examinations on March 10. After the government decided on March 20 that the examinations will be put off as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, the group booked tickets on ships bound for the mainland. Their return dates were staggered as they were on different islands.

Ten members of the group returned. However, the announcement of the lockdown on March 23 led to the cancellation of the ship that was to reach the islands of the remaining eight persons, leaving them stranded.

They had hoped to return to the State after the three-week lockdown period ended on April 14. However, with the lockdown likely to get extended, they want the government to bring them back at the earliest. Government efforts to this end have not succeeded. Moreover, other people from the State employed in the islands are stuck there. They too will have to be brought back.

Minister’s response

Minister for Education C. Ravindranath in a programme on a television channel said he had discussed the matter with the General Education Secretary and Director of General Education. Further action has been entrusted to the Education Secretary.