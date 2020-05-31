Six more test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kollam

Six persons from Kollam including a 10-day-old infant tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

The youngest patient in the district, the baby, was delivered at the Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, by emergency C-section procedure.

Her mother, a 26-year-old from Kalluvathukkal tested positive on May 26 and both the baby and the mother are stable according to hospital authorities.

Among the patients, four are expatriates while the other, a 46-year-old peanut vendor from Kottiyam, has a travel history to Tamil Nadu.

Travel history

He, along with his wife, had travelled to Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, for a treatment on May 13 and reportedly went to Tiruchendur from there. His sample was taken after his neighbours reported about the trip and complained to the authorities.

His sample was collected on May 28 as part of special surveillance.

Another patient, a 22-year-old Eroor resident reached Thiruvananthapuram in a special train from Delhi on May 22.

Institutional quarantine

He was placed in institutional quarantine at Kottarakara after reaching the district in a KSRTC special service.

His sample was taken on May 27 after he developed symptoms and was moved to the hospital on May 30.

A 28-year-old from Thrikkovilvattam, who was working as a staff nurse in Mumbai, is also among those who tested positive.

She came to Kerala in the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajadhani Express on May 26 and was in institutional quarantine.

A second person from Mumbai, a 23-year-old from Thalavur, reached Ernakulam in a special train on May 27. Another person who travelled with him had fainted on arrival and was later tested positive.

The sixth case is a 54-year-old Mynagappally resident who travelled to Thiruvananthapuram from Kuwait in Air India Express on May 20.

He was in institutional quarantine at Nilamel when his sample tested positive.

Active cases

With this, the number of active cases in Kollam has gone up to 35 and currently, the Health Department is awaiting the result of 272 samples.