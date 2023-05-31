Six held for unleashing violence in Cherthala

May 31, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Alappuzha

The police have arrested six people in connection with the violence that left three persons injured in Cherthala earlier this week.

The arrested have been identified as Suraj, alias Sachu, 27, of Vayalar; Rahul, alias Dali, 31, of Pattanakkad; Abhiram, alias Mattan, 29, of Cherthala; Anandakrishnan, alias Kulu, 26, of Kuthiathode; Rahul, alias Kuttusan, 25, of Vayalar; and Rahul, alias Chandhu, 27, of Pattanakkad. They were arrested on Tuesday night. Earlier, the police arrested Shan, 35, of Kanjikuzhy in the case.

The arrested have been accused of unleashing violence in Cherthala town and nearby areas on May 28. They fired an air gun at youths travelling on a motorbike at Vayalar at 11 p.m. causing bullet injuries to one person. Following the incident, three houses came under attack at Cherthala town, Muhamma and Thanneermukkom. Later in the night, two youths sustained injuries in an attack at Ottappunna.