Six districts are now ‘high-risk’

The government has declared Kottayam and Idukki as COVID-19 Red zones. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said a flare-up of new infections necessitated the harsh measure.

He said the number of ‘high-risk’ districts in the State had increased to six. Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur were the other districts.

The government declared four panchayats in Kottayam as epidemic hotspots.

They were Aymanam, Velloor, Ayirkunnam, and Thalayolaparambu. Vandanmedu and Irattayaru were the COVID-19 hotspots in Idukki.

Curbs may ease

Mr. Vijayan said Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Wayanad had been spared of new COVID-19 positive cases.

The public could expect lockdown restrictions to be less stringent in these localities.

He said the police had already sealed off hotspot localities across the State. The government had ordered them to vigorously impose lockdown restrictions in such sectors to prevent disease spread.

People in epidemic hotspots must mandatorily remain at home. Food, medicine, and essential supplies would be brought to them. Hotspots would have only one entry and exit point manned by police officers.

Special officers

Following the declaration of Kottayam and Idukki as red zones, two IPS officers have been appointed as special officers for the two districts.

R. Viswanath, Commandant, Fifth KAP Battalion, will be the special officer for Kottayam and Vaibhav Saxena, Commandant, First KAP Battalion, in Idukki, a release said.