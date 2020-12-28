Sivasankar encouraged smuggling, claims Customs

M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, was in the know of all the illegal activities undertaken by the officials of the UAE consulate, but never intimated the government agencies about them, the Customs has said. The agency told this to the Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, while opposing the former bureaucrat’s bail application.
Sivasankar also misused his privileged position and his proximity to the Chief Minister to support smuggling activities. Despite knowing the seriousness of the activities, he did not do anything to curb them. Instead, he encouraged it, the agency alleged.
The agency submitted that Swapna Suresh, another accused in the gold smuggling case, had disclosed the active role of Sivasankar in the smuggling activities. Many witnesses had indicated the same, it said.
The agency said Sivasankar was involved in smuggling of gold, which harmed the economy. The petitioner was a very influential person and could intimidate witnesses. Sivasankar was not cooperating with investigation. If released on bail, he would influence witnesses, destroy evidence, and hamper investigation. His release could also be a potential threat to the life of the Swapna and Sarith, another accused, in view of their disclosures to the Customs, the agency submitted.
