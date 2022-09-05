Sivankutty moots grading system for schools

Sub-committee to be appointed to look into teachers’ issues

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has suggested that a university-style grading system be introduced to measure and improve the quality of schools.

The Minister was inaugurating the State-level Teachers’ Day celebrations at Kannur Jawahar Library Auditorium on Monday.

The Minister said that grading should be on the basis of excellence in academic progress and other socially responsible activities.

Mr. Sivankutty pointed out that there were now 45 teachers’ unions and they should collectively think about reducing the number of unions to present their problems effectively. “The department has decided to appoint a sub-committee to look into the issues that have been raised by teachers’ unions in the past one year, he said.

“The department is revising curriculum. Textbooks will be audited for gender equality, gender justice and gender awareness. Democratic, secular and constitutional values ​​will be embedded. Scientific thinking will be encouraged,”he said.

The function was attended by, among others, Ramachandran Kadannappalli, MLA, Kannur Corporation Mayor T.O. Mohanan, and P. Santhosh Kumar, MP.