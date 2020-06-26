SIT arrests two more in actor extortion bid case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the racket of imposters that targeted young aspiring actors arrested two more persons on Friday.
The arrested were identified as Abdul Salam and Abubacker.
While the former was caught while attempting to surrender before a court in the city, the latter was arrested from Vadanappally in Thrissur.
The gang was busted after the Maradu police arrested four persons on Wednesday on a petition filed by the mother of actor Shamna Kasim that a group had threatened to endanger her daughter and attempted extortion after getting in touch with the family in the garb of a marriage proposal for Ms. Kasim.
It soon emerged that they were part of a nine-member gang that lured young aspiring actors by dangling acting offers in movies as three women petitioned the police about their ploy and how they were cheated of their money and gold ornaments.
More complainants
“We have received complaints from four more victims while another two are expected to follow suit on Saturday,” said Vijay Sakhare, District Police Chief (Kochi City).
Abdul Salam, who was arrested on Friday, was reportedly part of the entourage that visited the house of Ms. Kasim under the guise of taking forward the marriage proposal.
While being taken away from the court Abdul Salam told mediapersons that he had gone in good faith and that he was not part of any nefarious plan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath