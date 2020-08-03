Sing, dance and drive away COVID blues

Schools under the General Education Department in Ernakulam have started using videoconferencing platforms to ease the anxieties and lack of companionship being experienced by students amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

The efforts have gained value at a time when schools are found competing with each other by increasing the learning modules and activities online. The videoconferencing platforms have been used innovatively to showcase the literary and artistic talents of the students.

Sunday is the day

“We provide students a platform on Google Meet every Sunday to display their innate talents such as singing, dancing and storytelling. Such get-together online sessions have helped the students to relax and meet each other online on a regular basis,” says Manoj M., Headmaster of VDS Lower Primary School, Cheruvype.

The students can choose a performance of their choice.

They are given up to five minutes to present it before the rest of the students who meet on the videoconferencing platforms on Sundays.

Teachers too join

“As connectivity remains an issue at night hours, we hold such get-togethers during daytime. An average of 15 students get an opportunity to present their talents on a Sunday. Teachers also join the meet to encourage the students,” says Mr. Manoj.

Most of the children prefer singing popular film songs. Some of them come up with dance numbers. There are also equal takers for storytelling.

Officials say that confining the online learning sessions to academics alone might not help as many children continue to miss the excitement of the traditional classroom model.

“Schools are now using videoconferencing sessions to organise discussions on literature and arts. They could also use the online platforms to carry out extracurricular activities,” says Usha Manatt, district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha Kerala.

Videoconferences are being held for children in lower classes in the first phase.

A preliminary assessment has revealed that it will be difficult to hold such sessions for students in Plus One and Two classes in view of the unwieldy number of aspirants in each batch.