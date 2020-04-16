SIET keeps schools open at time of COVID-19

At a time when schools are closed, the State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) has come up with the idea of Poottathu Padasala (school that does not close). The programme is being implemented in association with Doordarshan and other mass media.

Initially, the SIET has planned two programmes with the support of Doordarshan here as part of Poottatha Padhasala. Live programmes will be telecast through Doordarshan for higher secondary students from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. from Friday to Wednesday. Experts in various subjects will attend a one-hour question-answer session. The focus will be on subjects for which the higher secondary examinations were postponed owing to the lockdown.

High school students too will get screen time. Videos will be telecast for them for half-an- hour every day at 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. These video tutorials will concentrate on Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry for SSLC students. Separate classes will be held for English and Malayalam medium students.

On Friday evening, the video tutorial will be on wave motion. Topics such as power transmission and distribution, second degree equation, effect of electric current, rate of chemical reaction, nomenclature of organic compounds, polynomials will be telecast in the following days.

Repeat telecast of the live programme for higher secondary students will be at 11 p.m. the same day and 8 a.m. the next day.

SIET’s YouTube channel Poottatha Padhasala too would host academic content for students of all classes from Sunday, SIET Director B. Aburaj said in a statement.