Sidharthan’s death has not opened the eyes of SFI criminals: Satheesan 

March 10, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) ‘criminals’ have not learnt a lesson from the death of Pookode veterinary college student Sidharthan J.S. as evidenced by events that unfolded in Thiruvananthapuram on March 9, when SFI activists attacked Kerala Students Union (KSU) members and leaders in colleges with the blessings of the Chief Minister, alleged Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan. He warned that if the “criminals” are not reined in, the Congress party will be forced to take up the protection of KSU members.

Addressing a press conference in North Paravur on Sunday, Mr. Satheesan demanded that the State government utilise ₹13,000 crore that is to be received from the Union government to pay pensions. Social welfare pension has been pending for seven months and the money being received from the Centre should be utilised to clear the arrears. Around 55 lakh families are suffering for the disruption in pension payments, Mr. Satheesan added.

Besides, he demanded that Medical Services Corporation should be paid to procure medicines for government hospitals and Supplyco too should be paid.

The Opposition demand is that the government should draw up a list of priorities to utilise the money it receives. The State has gone to court demanding an increased limit on availing of loans. However, the government is giving out an impression that it has gone to court to get ₹57,600 crore owed to it. What the State government and the Chief Minister are telling the Supreme Court and the public in Kerala are two different things, Mr. Satheesan alleged.

He said that the government owed an explanation to the people about the March 9 accident at the Varkala floating bridge, which was commissioned on December 25 last year. The Varkala incident has come close on the heels of a similar incident in Chavakkad.

On Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks that Congress leaders are shifting allegiance to the BJP in several States, the Opposition leader hit back by pointing out that former Finance Minister and veteran Communist leader Viswanatha Menon joined the BJP when Mr. Vijayan was party secretary. Similarly, Alphons Kannanthanam joined the BJP when Mr. Vijayan was the party secretary. He also accorded a reception to Mr. Kannamthanam, Mr. Satheesan said. He also said that CPM leaders have joined the BJP and Trinamool Congress in Tripura and West Bengal. Mr. Vijayan himself won the election in 1977 with the support of RSS, alleged Mr. Satheesan.

The Congress leader also said that BJP will not be allowed to win any Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing elections. He also claimed that veteran Congressman and former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal joined the BJP under the auspices of a senior IPS officer, who is the go between for CPM and BJP.