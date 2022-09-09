Siddique Kappan bail: Kerala Union of Working Journalists welcomes Supreme Court move

KUWJ calls bail order ‘historic intervention’ to protect media freedom

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), which played a key role in the legal fight for journalist Siddique Kappan who was arrested while on his way to report on a gang rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant him bail.

Calling the bail order a “historic intervention” to protect media freedom, the KUWJ in a press release here on Friday accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of framing a false case against the journalist who was doing his duty.

The statement said the Uttar Pradesh government and its police department had tried several methods to delay the case and keep him in jail ever since the KUWJ approached the Supreme Court with a Habeas Corpus petition. False accusations were levelled against the KUWJ and its office-bearers, and even against Mr. Kappan's wife.

The KUWJ and the journalist's family had overcome all these adversities to fight for justice. The KUWJ was able to stand up and fight whenever the ruling establishment had attempted to trample upon press freedom. The bail for Mr. Kappan is the result of such fights, the statement said.

The KUWJ also thanked the Delhi Union of Journalists, the Press Club of India, various advocates who represented Mr. Kappan and media organisations which stood with them.