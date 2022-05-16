Shutters of Karapuzha dam to be raised; alert issued
The Water Resources department issued an alert on Monday as the spillway shutters of the Karapuzha dam in the district will be raised to 5 cm at 10 a.m. on Tuesday as part of pre-monsoon preparations.
Those living on the banks of the Karapuzha river need to be vigilant as the water level may rise from 65 cm to 85 cm, Water Resources department officials said in a release here.
