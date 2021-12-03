Kerala

SHRC seeks report on info boards on plaints

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought an explanation from the government on the demand that the addresses of the human rights panel and the State Police Complaints Authority where complaints can be lodged against police officials be displayed in all police stations.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic asked the State Police Chief to examine the matter and submit a report within four weeks.

Human rights activist Ragam Rahim had sought that information boards be set up in all police stations similar to the address of the Vigilance department that had been displayed in all government offices for filing complaints of corruption against government officials. Many knew where to complain if bribes were sought, but not where to file complaints against the police.

Complaints against police officials could be submitted to the SHRC and the State Police Complaints Authority. The addresses of these offices and officials should be displayed, the rights activist had sought.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2021 12:46:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/shrc-seeks-report-on-info-boards-on-plaints/article37815273.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY