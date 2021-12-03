SHRC seeks report on info boards on plaints

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought an explanation from the government on the demand that the addresses of the human rights panel and the State Police Complaints Authority where complaints can be lodged against police officials be displayed in all police stations.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic asked the State Police Chief to examine the matter and submit a report within four weeks.

Human rights activist Ragam Rahim had sought that information boards be set up in all police stations similar to the address of the Vigilance department that had been displayed in all government offices for filing complaints of corruption against government officials. Many knew where to complain if bribes were sought, but not where to file complaints against the police.

Complaints against police officials could be submitted to the SHRC and the State Police Complaints Authority. The addresses of these offices and officials should be displayed, the rights activist had sought.