SHRC seeks report on alleged assault on youth at police station
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered an inquiry into a complaint by a youth who alleged that he was brutally assaulted at the Kelakam police station.
Commission judicial member K. Baijunath directed District Police Chief (Kannur Rural) to probe the incident based on the complaint by Albin Jose, 26, of Irrity. According to the complaint, the police summoned him to the station on May 18 in connection with the alleged attack on a shop owned by one Reji at Palchuram, and beat him up.
Jose claimed that he had nothing to with the incident. He said he was under treatment at the Manathavady Medical College following the assault.
The commission ordered the police to submit a report within 15 days.
