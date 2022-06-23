SHRC orders probe into violations by quarries at Vayakara in Kannur

Complainant alleges that mines located in a residential area

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to probe allegations of illegal quarries in Vayakara grama panchayat that are reportedly causing environmental problems.

Commission judicial member K. Baijunath ordered the authority to submit the probe report within four weeks. The order was issued to the member secretary of SEIAA.

K.M. Kunhappan, the complainant, had alleged that the quarries had been blatantly violating rules with the knowledge of officials. The quarries are located in a residential area that has around 200 houses, schools, and churches, he said.

The complainant reportedly presented evidence of violations by quarries. Subsequently, the commission directed SEIAA to conduct a detailed inspection.