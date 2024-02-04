Shihab Thangal does a volte-face on Ayodhya, courts controversy

February 04, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A recent statement by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal advising party workers to accept the reality and to go ahead by setting aside protests over Ayodhya has courted a controversy.

When a section of party workers have started murmuring on social media over the party supremo’s statement, the rival Indian National League (INL) has demanded that Mr. Thangal withdraw the statement and apologise to the country.

In a stark contrast to what Mr. Thangal said at Kozhikode beach on January 21, the eve of the Ayodhya temple consecration, the IUML leader called upon the party workers at a party forum at Manjeri on January 24 to desist from responding emotionally to Ayodhya and Babri Masjid. He went on to say that the Ram Temple at Ayodhya as well as the proposed Babri Masjid would be the pride of the country, and both would strengthen the country’s secular values.

Lauding Kerala

“Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a reality. There is no going back from it. It is the need of a large community. There is no need to protest against it. The temple came up against the backdrop of a court judgment, and the Babri Masjid is proposed to be constructed as per the court judgment. Both are part of India. Both are fine examples of strengthening India’s secularism.”

“We know that Karsevaks destroyed Babri Masjid, and we had protested against it. But we succeeded in overcoming that crisis with forbearance, especially in Kerala, where Muslims live with dignity. Muslims in Kerala were a model for the country during that crisis. Although the destroyed Babri Masjid is in Uttar Pradesh, the whole country looked up to Kerala for its display of peace and harmony,” he said.

Earlier stance

On Kozhikode beach on January 21, Mr. Thangal had said that Ayodhya consecration and the celebration of Ram by the BJP and its ancillaries were politically motivated and dangerous for the country. He had reminded the massive rally that the Ram Temple had been built at Ayodhya after pulling down the Babri Masjid. He had even warned that the BJP would finish off India’s secular stature if Prime Minister Narendra Modi helmed the Union government once again.

INL State working president K.P. Ismail and organising secretary N.K. Abdul Azeez said on Sunday that Mr. Thangal had insulted the secular Hindus in the country. “He should apologise to the country after withdrawing his statement,” they said.

According to them, Mr. Thangal’s statement ascribing secular credentials and pride to the Ram Temple, constructed on the site of the Babri Masjid demolition, was dangerous and reprehensible. “The people will be curious to know its reaction to the Sangh Parivar’s stance on Gyanvapi and many other mosques.”

In Thangal’s defence

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty rallied behind Mr. Thangal on Sunday. Mr. Satheesan said that Mr. Thangal had done the right thing, and was trying to pacify people rather than instigating them.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that Mr. Thangal’s words were misinterpreted. The BJP, he said, was trying to politicise Ayodhya and Ram Temple, and Mr. Thangal warned the people against falling into that trap.