Sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta

After witnessing a fall in new cases for days, the district reported a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 patients on Thursday with 75 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new cases, 46 persons contracted the virus through local transmission while 17 persons came from other States. The remaining 12 persons are foreign-returnees.
Kumbazha reported six cases, followed by Eraviperoor where five persons, including a one-year-old child, tested positive. A 26-year-old health worker at a private medical college in Thiruvalla too was among those infected through local transmission.
Of the local cases, the source of infection of at least five cases were yet to be traced.
Under control
Meanwhile, COVID-19 clusters at the Pathanamthitta AR Camp, Kottangal and Kuttapuzha were declared under control with none of them reporting any fresh case over the past week.
The district currently has 258 active cases and 7,862 persons under surveillance.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath