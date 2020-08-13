Sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta

Of the 75 cases, six are at Kumbazha, five at Eraviperoor

After witnessing a fall in new cases for days, the district reported a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 patients on Thursday with 75 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new cases, 46 persons contracted the virus through local transmission while 17 persons came from other States. The remaining 12 persons are foreign-returnees.

Kumbazha reported six cases, followed by Eraviperoor where five persons, including a one-year-old child, tested positive. A 26-year-old health worker at a private medical college in Thiruvalla too was among those infected through local transmission.

Of the local cases, the source of infection of at least five cases were yet to be traced.

Under control

Meanwhile, COVID-19 clusters at the Pathanamthitta AR Camp, Kottangal and Kuttapuzha were declared under control with none of them reporting any fresh case over the past week.

The district currently has 258 active cases and 7,862 persons under surveillance.