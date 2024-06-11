GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SGOU to launch BSc Data Science, MBA, MCA programmes

50,000 students are expected to enrol for various courses

Published - June 11, 2024 08:07 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sree Narayanaguru Open University (SGOU) will launch multiple programmes shortly and 50,000 students are expected to enrol for various courses.

“The procedures to start BSc Data Science and Analytics and BSc Multimedia courses are in the final stages. We are planning to start these courses as soon as we get the University Grants Commission’s approval, hopefully this year itself. MBA and MCA programmes will begin next year,” said university Vice-Chancellor V.P. Jagathy Raj at a press meet here on Tuesday.

Apart from this, the SGOU will also start a number of vocational certificate and diploma courses this academic year. For this, the university will sign memorandums of understanding with 10 institutes, including ICT Academy, Keltron, Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala, the TKM College of Engineering, the Kerala Institute of Local Administration, the Kerala Youth Leadership Academy, the Kerala Startup Mission and the Institute of Human Resource Development.

NCVET certification

“Steps are in progress to provide National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) certification for all certificate and diploma programmes. As a result, those who join the SGOU courses will get dual certification,” he added.

Currently the university has around 22,000 students attached to 23 learner support centres in various parts of the State. The SGOU will organise an international academic conclave in July to explore the possibilities of open education. “A vision document will be released incorporating the ideas generated through this conclave and based on that a strategic plan will be prepared,” said the Vice-Chancellor. Since the arts festival held in March was a huge success, the university authorities are planning to organise a sports meet this year.

Literary fest

Another major event will be the International Sree Narayana Guru Literary Fest to be held in August. The objective of the programme is to introduce the visions and works of Sree Narayana Guru to the new generation. “Samanwaya, a project helping jail inmates to continue their education, was started in Kannur last year. This academic year this will be extended to all the prisons in the State. We also have projects providing fee concession to the residents of orphanages, and ‘Oppam’, a housing project for homeless students who excel in studies,” he added.

