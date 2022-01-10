SFI worker stabbed to death in Idukki

He was a student of Idukki Government Engineering College, Youth Congress worker arrested

Dheeraj Rajendran, a Students Federation of India (SFI) worker at the Idukki Government Engineering College, Painavu, was stabbed to death following a clash with Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Youth Congress workers in connection with college unions elections on Monday.

Two other BTech students at the college, both SFI workers, were also injured in the clash near the campus.

Dheeraj, 21, was a seventh semesterBTech Computer Science student and hailed from Taliparamba in Kannur. He was stabbed in the chest. Though he was rushed to the nearby Medical College Hospital, Idukki, his life could not be saved.

The injured are Abhijith T. Sunil, 21, from Thrissur and Amal A.S., 21, from Kollam. They were also admitted to the medical college hospital.The police arrested Youth Congress mandalam president Nikhil Paily in connection with the incident. He was arrested from a bus at Karimanal by evening while trying to escape,the police said.

There were issues on the campus between SFI and KSU workers in connection with the college elections.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) and SFI leaders alleged that KSU and Youth Congress workerswere behind the attack.

IdukkiPolice ChiefR. Karuppaswami said investigation was on and it cannot be said at the moment that it was a planned attack. The students present on the spot would be questioned. Information about the presence of outsiders on the campus would also be probed. The condition of the injured students was not critical and they were stable, he said.

The body of Dheeraj was shifted to the medical college mortuary for autopsy.

The college Principal said the college and the hostel would remain closed till further notice. The Higher Education department also issued a directive to stop the election processin the college.

Former Minister M.M. Mani alleged a conspiracy behind the attack on SFI leaders. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine condemned the attack.