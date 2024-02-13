GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SFI waives black flag at Governor in Palakkad

February 13, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Student Federation of India (SFI) activists waived black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Kanjikode near here on Tuesday. Mr. Khan was on his way to inaugurate Ahalia Sculpture Park when a group of SFI protestors led by district president Arun Dev waived black flags at him, breaking police cordons. The police removed the protestors.

Mr. Khan reiterated that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was behind the protests against him. He said he was not aware why the SFI workers were after him.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.