SFI waives black flag at Governor in Palakkad

February 13, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Student Federation of India (SFI) activists waived black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Kanjikode near here on Tuesday. Mr. Khan was on his way to inaugurate Ahalia Sculpture Park when a group of SFI protestors led by district president Arun Dev waived black flags at him, breaking police cordons. The police removed the protestors.

Mr. Khan reiterated that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was behind the protests against him. He said he was not aware why the SFI workers were after him.