SFI leader in Wayanad attacked for campaigning against drugs, says CM

December 08, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said Students’ Federation of India Wayanad district joint secretary Aparna Gowri was attacked for campaigning against drugs at the Government Poly Technic at Meppadi. 

Replying to a submission related to violence on the campus on December 2, Mr. Vijayan said Ms. Gowri had organised a “no to drugs” campaign to prevent students from slipping into drug abuse and crimes. 

Different student organisations had some minor disputes related to the College election. Certain persons having a history of substance abuse and violence used the elections to unleash violence against Ms. Gowri and other SFI activists. The attack on Ms. Gowri captured on a mobile phone had gone viral on social media, resulting in widespread condemnation of the assault. 

Mr. Vijayan said the Narcotic Cell DySP, Wayanad, was investigating the case.

