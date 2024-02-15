GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SFI activists wave black flags at Kerala Governor in Thrissur again

Police arrest 15 SFI activists in connection with the incident

February 15, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (file)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (file) | Photo Credit: PTI

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists waved black flags at Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for the second consecutive day on February 15 (Thursday) when he reached Saraswathi Vidyanikethan School, Engandiyur, Thrissur, to attend a function. The police arrested 15 SFI activists in connection with the incident.

SFI workers protested by waving black flags at the Governor on February 14 (Wednesday) too when Mr. Khan attended a convocation ceremony of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) in Thrissur. The police arrested more than 50 SFI activists on Wednesday.

There had been allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers attacked the SFI activists who were protesting against the Governor on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Kerala / Governor

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.