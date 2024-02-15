SFI activists wave black flags at Kerala Governor in Thrissur again

February 15, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Thrissur

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists waved black flags at Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for the second consecutive day on February 15 (Thursday) when he reached Saraswathi Vidyanikethan School, Engandiyur, Thrissur, to attend a function. The police arrested 15 SFI activists in connection with the incident.

SFI workers protested by waving black flags at the Governor on February 14 (Wednesday) too when Mr. Khan attended a convocation ceremony of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) in Thrissur. The police arrested more than 50 SFI activists on Wednesday.

There had been allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers attacked the SFI activists who were protesting against the Governor on Wednesday.