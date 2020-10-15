Several fall in police net in Malappuram

‘Operation Ranger’ simultaneously held in three districts

Two persons wanted in connection with alleged murder attempts, a man wanted in an abkari case, and several others involved in theft cases were arrested during raids on suspected hideouts in the district on Wednesday.

The raids, code-named ‘Operation Ranger’, were simultaneously held in Thrissur and Palakkad districts. District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem said two men wanted in connection with alleged murder attempts were picked up from Perumpadappu and Tirur.

Three swords were recovered from the house of a man involved in crimes at Koottayi near Tirur. The man wanted in the Abkari case was picked up from Kadampuzha.

A double-barrel gun illegally kept by a man at Nilambur was also seized in the raids.

Mr. Kareem said a notorious burglar wanted in connection with 70-odd theft cases was also picked up during the raids. Rasheed Vellattuchola, nicknamed ‘Cutter Rasheed’, was arrested from Areekode. The police said he was behind five theft cases in recent months in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. He had stolen gold jewellery worth six sovereigns from a house at Therattammal in May. He gained the nickname Cutter Rasheed, as his modus operandi involved cutting jewellery from women while they slept, they added.

He had been released on bail a fortnight ago after his arrest at Kalpakanchery in connection with a theft case. A cutter, a stolen scooter, and other tools he used for housebreaking were recovered from him.