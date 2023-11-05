HamberMenu
Seven more employees of Thalassery court test positive for Zika

Public health authorities launch intensive anti-mosquito campaign on and around the court premises

November 05, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Seven more employees of the district court in Thalassery tested positive for Zika virus on Sunday. On Saturday, the presence of the virus was confirmed in one person. For the past few days, three courts in the district court complex had remained closed after employees, lawyers, and judges complained of headache, sore eyes, joint pain, and red eyes.

These complaints prompted the Health department to organise a medical and health awareness camp, where 23 samples were collected, of which eight were found to be infected with the virus. Tests conducted by the Alappuzha virology institute on samples confirmed the virus’ presence.

Given the increasing number of cases, the Health department has decided to continue the medical camp on Monday.

This virus, primarily transmitted by Aedes Aegypte mosquitoes, which are also responsible for dengue and chikungunya, has raised serious concern in the region. To control the virus’s spread, public health authorities have launched an intensive anti-mosquito campaign on and around the court premises.

