Session on menopause held as part of ‘gFest Kochi’

March 09, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Own the Pause’, an event throwing light on female physiological changes and tips on how to support women through menopause, was held at Kerala Museum at Pathadipalam on Saturday.

The event was held as part of ‘gFest Kochi’, the nearly three-month-long art and gender programme, a day after International Women’s Day.

A panel discussion on the subject was held. It began with an elaborate overview of the physiological aspects of menopause by Kavitha Aniyan, gynaecologist, Amma Centre for Diagnosis and Preventive Medicine, and member of the Indian Menopause Society. She explained the biological definition of menopause, the various stages that lead to it, the physical and hormonal changes that take place, as well as the treatment available for helping those with severe symptoms.

Aby Koshy, consultant in reproductive medicine and surgery, Sunrise Hospital, explained the effects of menopause on the overall health of a woman. He also spoke on the psychological and cognitive changes that women undergo and the importance of the support of family members, especially spouses, during the menopause process.

The event concluded with a movement therapy session led by Sumisha Shankar, a military veteran and accomplished artist. Through organic dance meditation, Ms. Shankar said she used Yoga, Ayurveda, and expressive movement to help women rediscover joy and nurture their feminine energy. The audience also participated in the one-hour-long dance session.