Serving food just to the needy

The number of people depending upon community kitchens within the city Corporation area has been coming down considerably in recent days after the civic body has taken measures to ensure that only the deserving get the benefits.

The number of orders which had gone up to 91,000 on one of the initial days has come down in recent days, hovering around a figure of 50,000.

Now, the demand is mostly from coastal wards, where the fish workers have been unable to go the seas.

Janakeeya restaurants

“A lot of calls still come from people who have options to buy or prepare food of their own. This scheme is meant for the most needy, the indigent, those in relief camps, or the bed-ridden. Except those in real need of it, the rest of them have been asked to shift to Janakeeya restaurants,” says a Corporation official. But Janakeeya restaurants, where meal parcels are available at ₹20 and for ₹25 for home delivery, have not received the expected response.

Three such restaurants have been opened till now, but the number of orders has remained just around 1,000.

Grocery kits are being provided to most of the guest workers as they prefer to cook their own cuisine rather than depend on the community kitchens.