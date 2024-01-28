GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seminar organised in connection with Asan’s death centenary

The seminar discussed the role of Kumaran Asan in moulding the Kerala of today in terms of literature and through his social interventions

January 28, 2024 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Writer K.E.N. Kunhammad and scholar K.V. Sajay were the main speakers at a seminar organised by Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham in connection with the death centenary observance of poet Kumaran Asan in Kozhikode on Saturday.

The seminar discussed the role of Kumaran Asan in moulding the Kerala of today in terms of literature and through his social interventions. Mr. Kunhammad spoke on ‘Duravastha and religious conversion’ against the backdrop of the recent controversies surrounding the topic. Mr. Sajay spoke on the ‘Poetic style of Asan’.

