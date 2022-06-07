Seminar on climate change and diseases
The Health department and Fatima Mata National College NSS unit will jointly conduct a seminar on ‘Climate Change and Recurrence of Diseases’ from 10 a.m. at the college on June 8. District Medical Officer Bindu Mohan will inaugurate the seminar and District Surveillance Officer Dr. R. Sandhya will present the subject. Principal Cynthia Catherine Michael, Mass Media Officers S. Sreekumar, L. Bhavila and NSS Programme Officer Manju Sebastian will attend.
