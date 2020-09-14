Selfie mishap: marine police search for missing child

A strong wave had swept away the child to the sea

The fate of a two-and-a-half-year-old child who was washed out to sea by a strong wave at Alappuzha beach remained unknown as an intense search to trace the boy turned futile on Monday.

The boy identified as Adhikrishna went missing in the sea after his mother attempted to take a selfie with the child and two other children on the beach on Sunday afternoon.

The police said that the search for the missing child was being carried out with the help of the Marine Enforcement wing, fishermen and divers.

According to the police, the mother identified as Anitha, her two children, and her brother’s son hailing from Palakkad reached their relative’s house in Alappuzha a few days ago after attending a wedding ceremony.

On Sunday afternoon, Anitha and the three children were taken to the beach by their relative Binu. After the police denied them permission to go to the beach in view of the rough sea, they came to the beach near the ESI Hospital, evading security personnel.

Anitha and the children who were trying to take a selfie on the beach got hit by strong waves and swept out to sea. Binu, seeing this rushed to the spot but could only save the woman and two children, aged six and seven.

Case registered

The Alappuzha South police said that a missing case had been registered in connection with the incident.