Selfie mishap: marine police search for missing child

The fate of a two-and-a-half-year-old child who was washed out to sea by a strong wave at Alappuzha beach remained unknown as an intense search to trace the boy turned futile on Monday.
The boy identified as Adhikrishna went missing in the sea after his mother attempted to take a selfie with the child and two other children on the beach on Sunday afternoon.
The police said that the search for the missing child was being carried out with the help of the Marine Enforcement wing, fishermen and divers.
According to the police, the mother identified as Anitha, her two children, and her brother’s son hailing from Palakkad reached their relative’s house in Alappuzha a few days ago after attending a wedding ceremony.
On Sunday afternoon, Anitha and the three children were taken to the beach by their relative Binu. After the police denied them permission to go to the beach in view of the rough sea, they came to the beach near the ESI Hospital, evading security personnel.
Anitha and the children who were trying to take a selfie on the beach got hit by strong waves and swept out to sea. Binu, seeing this rushed to the spot but could only save the woman and two children, aged six and seven.
Case registered
The Alappuzha South police said that a missing case had been registered in connection with the incident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath