GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Secular values of the Left should triumph: A. Vijayaraghavan 

LDF convention of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency was held on March 9

March 09, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Senior CPI(M) leader A. Vijayaraghavan addressing the LDF Thrissur constituency election convention at Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur on Saturday.

Senior CPI(M) leader A. Vijayaraghavan addressing the LDF Thrissur constituency election convention at Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

When dangerous religious fascism is trying to destabilise Indian democracy, the hands of the Left parties should be strengthened to protect the country’s secular values, senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader A. Vijayaraghavan has said.

Addressing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) election convention of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency for V.S. Sunil Kumar here on Saturday, he said the Congress has lost the power to oppose the destructive communal policies of the RSS-Sang Parivar parties.

“There is a continuous migration of workers and leaders from the Congress to the BJP. The UDF MPs from Kerala couldn’t raise their voice in Parliament for the interest of the state in the last five years. Left parties should have a strong presence in the Indian Parliament,” he said.

Communist Party of India (CPI) district secretary K.K. Valsaraj presided over. LDF candidate V.S. Sunil Kumar and others addressed the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.